The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law on July 26, 1990.
For this anniversary project, we set out to learn: How has the ADA changed life for Pittsburghers with disabilities? And what progress still needs to be made 30 years later? Here’s what we found out.
Click the Accessibility Menu in the bottom right, or use your keyboard tab key, to customize text and contrast, listen to page content and find other accessibility features.
Podcast episode 1: How does accessibility in the Pittsburgh region compare to other areas?
Voters with disabilities are accustomed to obstacles. How will COVID-19 impact accessibility?
Matt Petras
Faces of the law: The Americans with Disabilities Act read by those it protects
Jennifer Szweda Jordan
